QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 67,406 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

