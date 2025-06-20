QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

