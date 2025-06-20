QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 31.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in MSCI by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $543.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.28 and its 200 day moving average is $573.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $478.12 and a 52-week high of $642.45.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

