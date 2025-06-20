QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,029,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after buying an additional 91,363 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after buying an additional 912,984 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 277,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after acquiring an additional 121,155 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

NYSE:MT opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.2338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

