QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

