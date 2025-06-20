QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $75.32 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

