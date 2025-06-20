QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ENI by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in ENI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ENI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Eni SpA has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.89.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. ENI had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. Analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on E. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

