QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $225.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.17. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.21 and a one year high of $282.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

