QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after buying an additional 753,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 628,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 381,504 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,956,000 after acquiring an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,664,000 after acquiring an additional 267,250 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.29 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.