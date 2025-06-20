QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.7%

FMS opened at $26.89 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7871 per share. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FMS. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

