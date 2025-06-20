QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 827.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.88. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

