QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ostrum Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

EXAS stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

