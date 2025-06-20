QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $195,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hubbell by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,620,000 after acquiring an additional 247,786 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,868,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 52,429.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,200,000 after purchasing an additional 191,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $78,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $398.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.29 and its 200-day moving average is $387.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.43 and a 12 month high of $481.35.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.25.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

