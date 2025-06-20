QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 119.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 43.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $605,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $125.07 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

