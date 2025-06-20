QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,109 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 47,571 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,727 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,538 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,181 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,145 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

HP Trading Down 0.6%

HP stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.