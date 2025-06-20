QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.44. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.03.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

