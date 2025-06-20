QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $200,933.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,015.84. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,790.39. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,546. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.