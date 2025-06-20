QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $60.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

