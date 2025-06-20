QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,788 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 17,349.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,312,000 after buying an additional 1,372,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $144,826,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $130,996,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 18,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 687,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,598,000 after buying an additional 683,446 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Down 0.5%

CDW stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.53. CDW Corporation has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $241.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.71.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

