QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,701,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter worth $9,366,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $21,334,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day moving average is $150.31. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

