QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,872 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,238,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after buying an additional 870,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,636,000 after buying an additional 561,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after acquiring an additional 563,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.54.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

