QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 239 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,579 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after purchasing an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $422.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.97 and its 200 day moving average is $424.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

