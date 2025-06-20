QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,346 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Criteo by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,126 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Criteo by 41,776.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 992,180 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,978,000 after purchasing an additional 743,695 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713,785 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 559,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,263 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $32,989.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,902.68. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $96,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,707 shares of company stock valued at $351,786 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $451.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

