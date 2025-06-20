QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 580 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,521,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,626,000 after buying an additional 1,722,428 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,007,000 after buying an additional 1,420,625 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after acquiring an additional 894,562 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,328,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,658,000 after acquiring an additional 843,662 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $66.08.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

