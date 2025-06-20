QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 81,622 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 303.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,622 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,822.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 204,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,220.07. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

