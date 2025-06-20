QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,598 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 94,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

