QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in SBA Communications by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $268,287,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,126,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,064 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in SBA Communications by 27,449.9% in the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 991,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,016,000 after acquiring an additional 987,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,781,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,015,000 after acquiring an additional 565,137 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.43.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $228.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.23 and a 200 day moving average of $216.99. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $187.06 and a 52 week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

