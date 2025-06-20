QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $21,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,590,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,505 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 67,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,016,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of APLE opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.86 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,931.92. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

