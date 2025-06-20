QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 254.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 1,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,576,897.76. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

