QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $340,282,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,563,000 after buying an additional 2,347,705 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,097,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,431,000 after buying an additional 1,754,494 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,489.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,456,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,750,000 after buying an additional 1,364,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 9,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $601,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,661,697.80. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.48 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.