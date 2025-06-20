QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,799,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Gartner by 40,841.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,480,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Gartner by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $398.91 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.05 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.89.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,536. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

