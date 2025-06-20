QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,982 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,607,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,057,000 after purchasing an additional 381,210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 67,047.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 253,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 253,438 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,221,000 after buying an additional 224,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,901,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM opened at $42.15 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,002.96. This trade represents a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,633.35. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

