QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,347 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

