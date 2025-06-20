QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,077 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 424.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 89,332 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,391,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 80.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

