QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,462 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,227.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $122.34 and a 52 week high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.