QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,796,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.6%

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $137.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $119.47. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Hotels Group

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.