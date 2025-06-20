QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 718 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WEC opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

