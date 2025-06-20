QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 978 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $297.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.99. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $254.88 and a 52-week high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -736.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.