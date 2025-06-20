Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $434,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,750. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.47 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.13.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.