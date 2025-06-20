Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now – June 18th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and Ford Motor are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that invest in, develop, manage or finance property assets such as office buildings, shopping centers and apartment complexes. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the real estate market without owning physical property directly. Their performance typically reflects trends in property values, rental income and prevailing interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,213,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,686,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $339.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. 9,904,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,453,923. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $242.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 44,402,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,166,674. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

