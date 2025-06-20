Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 76.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

