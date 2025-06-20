Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,537,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

