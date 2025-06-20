Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 673 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 29.5% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,466.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BNL opened at $16.25 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

