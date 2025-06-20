Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.19% of Motorcar Parts of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 2.5%

MPAA stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $192.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

