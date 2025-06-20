Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

