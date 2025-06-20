Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $372,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 559,276 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after acquiring an additional 634,282 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,113,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,482 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,548,000 after acquiring an additional 79,855 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

