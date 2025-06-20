Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $389,000 Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Flex were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $229,484,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,394,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,107,000 after buying an additional 1,620,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Flex by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,957,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after buying an additional 1,327,298 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Flex by 13,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,528,000 after buying an additional 1,229,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Flex by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,499,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after buying an additional 1,177,923 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FLEX

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $7,767,911.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,807,152.45. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $189,038.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,005.24. This trade represents a 10.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,074,948 shares of company stock valued at $44,837,670. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.