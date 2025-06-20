Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 108.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 31.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $5,337,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $164.61 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $89.96 and a one year high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.75.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

