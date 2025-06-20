Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,116 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in IES were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in IES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in IES by 17,886.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at IES

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,764 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.59, for a total transaction of $1,576,972.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,917,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,933,598.86. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 39,630 shares of company stock worth $10,915,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $274.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.76. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $320.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.62.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

IES Company Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.