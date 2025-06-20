Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,408 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLBD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 8,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $363,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,236.64. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Blue Bird Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $57.80.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 64.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

